Englerston MP concerned about police lag

Posted on 06 March 2019.

The Oppositionâ€™s spokesman on National Security Glenys Hanna-Martin hasÂ  expressed concern over the policeâ€™s apparent lag in the reporting of apparent kidnappings.

ThisÂ  follows the case reported this past Sunday whereÂ  a male abducted a child from a home on Wilton Street.

The child was found by a passerby a short time later walking in the area of Woodland Gardens.

Mrs. Hanna-Martin stressed in a release that timely alerts are important as they allow for the community to be vigilant and may even possibly increase the chances of protecting children in such circumstances.

The PLP MP for EnglerstonÂ  isÂ  strongly urging National Security Minister Marvin Dames to implement the Marco AlertÂ  System, asÂ  thereÂ  may be a disturbing trend of the victimization of the most vulnerable in society.

For his part, Minister Dames recently explained that tests were being done on the MarcoÂ  system.

He noted that the company tasked with the jobÂ  is now putting together a proposal.

