Police are on a manhunt for the brazen assailant who gunned down a senior police officer yesterday in broad daylight.

He has been identified as Inspector Carlos Blatch, an aide to Governor General Dame Marguerite Pindling.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Clayton Fernander shared with reporters on the scene that shortly after 3pm the victim was waiting in his vehicle with his daughter to pick up his son, who attends H.O. Nash Junior High.

“While sitting in the vehicle, he was approached by a lone gunman, who pointed the gun at him and ordered him out of the vehicle. Eventually, the culprit fired a shot. He was hit on the body,” he said.

He added that the gunman pulled the victim out of the car and drove away, and by this time his daughter already left the car seeking assistance.

EMS transported the victim to hospital where he later died, according to police.

The assistant police commissioner said that this appeared to be an armed robbery.

The victim’s blue Hyundai Elantra, license plate #AH2087, was later found on Trelawny Close off Farrington Road.

Mr. Fernander advised the culprit to turn himself in with his weapon or “we will find you”.

Police are appealing to the public to assist with their investigations.