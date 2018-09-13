In an effort to address the lack of sufficient skilled Bahamian workers, the Ministry of Labour has partnered with the private sector, educational institutions, labour unions and civil society to hold a national symposium on skills development in The Bahamas.

The symposium titled, “Forging Our Future – Assessing and Analyzing the Skills Gap in The Bahamas” is designed to meet the demands of the current and future needs in the country.

“The longstanding negative impact of the disparity between employer needs and the available workforce has critically limited growth of the private sector and subsequently the economic development of our nation,” said Minister of Labour Dion Foulkes.

“The government recognizes that Bahamian employers regularly struggle to find sufficient staff with proficiency in the necessary technical and soft skills areas.

“Therefore, the National Committee’s goal is to create a stronger pathway for job skills’ development and greater productivity.”

The minister said the government believes the reduction in the skills gap can provide a critical and necessary step toward improving the ease of doing business, the expansion of the private sector, growth of the gross domestic product and increase in employment.

The symposium is expected to identify key issues, according to Executive Manager in the Ministry of Labour Robert Farquharson.

“Well the idea behind the symposium is to get a comprehensive report and to submit recommendations to the Government of The Bahamas to, if necessary, adjust the technical and vocational training aspects in the community,” he said.

“As well as the tertiary level institutions in The Bahamas, will be able to, once they get this comprehensive report, and the recommendations attached to it, will be able to adjust their programs to make sure that they are providing the skills, the certifications and the competencies needed for Bahamians to fill these skills gaps that are identified.”