The Senate is an open door for the public, but many are not aware of this, which is why Senate President, Katherine Forbes – Smith, said the upper house is upping the ante with their public and community engagement.

“You’d be amazed at the amount of people who don’t come to the Senate because they think it’s a closed door session and they’re not invited, but this is just like the House of Assembly, it’s the peoples’ parliament,” she said.

“So we wanted to use the International Day of the Girl Child to start our public engagement, which is why we invited the young girls to come in and hear the significance of the day and what some of the organizations are doing for girls on a local and national level.

“We do have a program with the Ministry of Education; we’re starting October 9 where we’re going to be doing educational tours to the Senate; so as I said, this is part of our public and community engagement.”

Mrs. Forbes-Smith’s comments came yesterday at the Senate, as the upper house celebrated International Day of the Girl Child.