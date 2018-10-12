Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis told Eleutherans that he will make a decision on whether to approve Disney’s proposal to create a cruise port at lighthouse point, South Eleuthera next week.

It is an assurance he gave residents of that island Wednesday evening during a town meeting in Green Castle that saw the majority of participants in full support of the development.

Disney proposes to create a cruise ship port on the privately owned 700-acre peninsula that sits at the southern tip of Eleuthera.

The company contends that what it is planning is a significantly smaller and less dense development than what was previously proposed for the site.

In recent interviews with reporters, Disney Cruise Line president Jeff Vahle touted the economic benefits for Eleutherans. This is exactly what many Eleutherans are hoping for.

Dressed in neon colored tees with the words, “We love Disney,” “Disney Loves Eleuthera,” and “Disney Respects Me,” one by one, many of them took the microphone promoting the benefits of the project.

According to one of the residents, Eleutherans have the chance to get it right and you cannot allow those who already have, he said, to allow you to remain in the category of the have nots.

He added that this is not about politics, but that the government must approve the multi-million dollar project.

Another resident reasoned that the Disney project is the most promising in years with spinoffs for others to come.

He added that this despite what local conservationists have to say – these kinds of developments only destroy the ecological and cultural assets of local environments.

The One Eleuthera Foundation has made an offer to own the property.

The Prime Minister said that will be considered when the group makes its presentation.

He stressed that the voices of the residents will be a determining factor in cabinet’s decision.