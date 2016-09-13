Minister of Transport and Aviation Glenys Hanna-Martin says security measures at the Lynden Pindling International Airport (LPIA) will be maintained for air traffic controllers until the results of a Security Risk Assessment Test return.

Mrs. Hanna-Martin said the Bahamas Air Traffic Controller Union will remain committed to preserving the integrity of the airport security function.

“Pursuant to that concern, it has been agreed by both the ministry and its agencies, and the Bahamas Air Traffic Controllers Union, that all parties will await the results of the Security Risk Assessment being undertaken on LPIA, with a view to determining whether the current measures may be revised without compromising airport security,” Mrs. Hanna-Martin said in a press statement.

President of the Bahamas Air Traffic Controller’s Union Hinsey McKenzie said last weekend’s halt in services resulted after workers refused to be subjected to security checks which were ordered by a United Nations Agency.

The minister called the halt on services “unjustified industrial action” and called on the union to be “responsible and proportionate in its actions so as to not cause undue harm to the Bahamian people.”

“They treated us as if we are going away on an aircraft, which we are not, we are coming to work,” Mr. McKenzie said.

When The Journal spoke to Mr. McKenzie on Saturday he said they returned to worked at 10:00 a.m. instead of the usual 7:00 a.m. and will continue services until Monday.

According to sources, Jet Blue Airlines had to cancel their flight to Florida and pay customers $100 to compensate them for their time and money.

Mrs. Hanna-Martin said the screening of air traffic controllers is a “direct mandate by the International Civil Aviation Organization, which advised the government of its imminent intent to post globally that this specific deficiency made LPIA a vulnerable aerodrome as it relates to security and noting that such action would seriously and negatively impact the economy and reputation of The Bahamas.

These concerns were also documented by the United States Transportation Security Administration.”

She added that as a consequence air traffic controllers are now screened through security along with all other personnel accessing the secure airside except on duty law enforcement officers.