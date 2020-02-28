Police continue their search for a mother and daughter from Salt Pond, Long Island who were reported missing on Wednesday morning.

Police said officers and residents are searching along the shoreline and through bushes for 62-year-old Jane Harding and her 34-year-old daughter Melissa Hui.

Harding is medium built, with dark brown complexion and about five feet, six inches tall.

Hui is medium built, with light brown complexion and about five feet, five inches tall.

According to police, the search is negative thus far and they are asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of Harding and her daughter to contact police in Long Island, Crimestoppers or call 919/911.

Investigations continue.

