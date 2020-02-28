Categorized | National News

Search Continues for Missing Long Island Women

Posted on 28 February 2020. by Jones Bahamas

Police continue their search for a mother and daughter from Salt Pond, Long Island who were reported missing on Wednesday morning.

Police said officers and residents are searching along the shoreline and through bushes for 62-year-old Jane Harding and her 34-year-old daughter Melissa Hui.

Harding is medium built, with dark brown complexion and about five feet, six inches tall.

Hui is medium built, with light brown complexion and about five feet, five inches tall.

According to police, the search is negative thus far and they are asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of Harding and her daughter to contact police in Long Island, Crimestoppers or call 919/911.

Investigations continue. 

Written by Jones Bahamas

View all posts by Jones Bahamas

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Watch JCN Channel 14 Shows

Jcn Channel 14

Sign in now to see your channels and recommendations!

Join Us on Facebook