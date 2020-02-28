Schools in the Over-the-Hill community will benefit from a new agricultural initiative.

The government of the Bahamas will partner with the agricultural arm of CARICOM—the Caribbean Agricultural Research and Development Institute (CARDI), to launch backyard farming for the development of smart food production in 13 schools in the Over-the Hill communities.

Over-the-Hill Committee Executive Manager Sanita Ferguson explained the importance of the new initiative.

“In 2018, we released the white paper outlining the policy initiative to transform the Over-the-Hill community based on several hours of consultative meetings with stakeholders. We recognize the need for and the benefits of community based farming initiative,” Ferguson said.

CARDI representative Dr. Michelle Singh said the initiative will empower residents and students alike, socially and economically, while offering green and sustainable technology.

She added that the initiative will reduce food import and promote self-sufficiency.

“Some of the systems include PVC hydroponics, grow boxes, trellising and micro tunnels. Hands on training will be complemented by capacity building initiatives and supplemented by user friendly information products such as fact sheets and manuals,” she said.

“These activities will be supported by the faculty of Food and Agriculture, UWI,

Regional experts on time smart food production system and will also involve local stakeholders like BAMSI, and our host ministry, the Ministry of Agriculture and Marine Resources.”

Minister of Agriculture Michael Pintard expressed delight in the partnership.

“We are happy to be working with this initiative. Two critical things we intend to do over the course of the next few months, in conjunction with CARDI and its team. Firstly, continue the introduction of hydroponic systems. As you are aware, we have already begun putting in place in a number of schools, the hydroponic systems, and of course Albury Sayles will be one additional school,” Pintard said.

“Secondly, we are appealing to the corporate community to partner with us because we believe that the schools will be at the epicenter of supplying communal farms and backyard farms surrounding these school initiatives.”

Minister of Education Jeffery Lloyd praised the initiative, expressing that farming is a highly scientifically driven industry, which he believes the country has to a better job of convincing Bahamian students that agriculture is a viable career.