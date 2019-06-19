Reconstructing the bloc destroyed by fire at the North Andros High School and repairs to the Anatol Rodgers High School’s Woodwork building that was set on fire on Sunday, will be a challenge in terms of getting it ready for the new academic year, as Education Minister Jeffrey Lloyd admits that the setback has forced some readjustment to his ministry’s budget



The Ministry of Educations 2019/2020 budget has allocated $46 million to Education. Speaking with reporters just before the weekly Cabinet meeting yesterday, Mr. Lloyd said adjustments now have to be made.



“When you’re talking about fires, you’re talking about a composite of concerns and that really is a challenge for us, but I have no difficulty in expecting that school will be ready for September.



“In terms of the school in North Andros, that particular building, I believe that’s going to take a little bit longer than the three months, Mr. Lloyd said



However , he also suggested that students will adjust accordingly once the school year begins in September.



“For instance the fire occurred and the school [North Andros High] was still having examinations.We made the adjustments and put the students in a different part of the school, that’s not a problem.



“Of course it’s a difficulty when you have to make that adjustment, because it takes the students out of the normal course of their learning experience,” he said



Officials reported a fire at the Huntley G. Christie school in North Andros after 4:00pm on Wednesday, June 12th.



Four days later, fire services were called to Anatol Rodgers High.



The Ministry of Education is still awaiting the results of an investigation in the case of the North Andros campus. Arson is suspected in the case of the Anatol Rodgers School.

