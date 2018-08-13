With a new school year on the horizon, Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis accompanied by Education Minister Jeffery Lloyd, toured a few public schools this weekend to ensure a safe and functional fall semester.

Issues like leaky roofs, damaged ceilings, and termite infested cabinets will be addressed, according to representatives from the ministry of works.

With the exception of Eva Hilton, A.F. Adderley and C.H. Reeves; Dr. Minnis said quite a number of the schools will be done with their renovations in time for that unforgettable first day of school.

Director of Works Melanie Roach said, “we have tried to keep the contracts small and manageable so that each individual contractor is not overwhelmed with the amount of work that they would have to do over the summer.”

She added, “there’s not work planned that would interfere with the opening of the school. So, we’re confident that school would be able to open fully except Eva Hilton, and the Ministry of Education is making arrangements for those children to be accommodated elsewhere.”

Minister Jeffery Lloyd said that the expectation is that the students will be accommodated at the Kendall G.L. Isaacs Gymnasium. However those arrangements are in the process of being finalized.

He added, “the continued education of our students is paramount. That’s going to be addressed with a efficiency that there’s not concern on our part about them not being able to be accommodated.”

The Minister also said that C.H. Reeves and Thelma Gibson Primary have been under construction as new classrooms are being added to those schools.

He assured the public that these classrooms will also be ready for September.