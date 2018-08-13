Minister of Education Jeffery Lloyd has revealed a few technological advancements set by his ministry to catapult students into 21st century learning.

Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis announced during the school tour this weekend that S.C. Mcpherson Junior High School will have Wi-Fi starting next month and other public schools will follow this trend.

Minister Lloyd added that The Bahamas Telecommunications Company (BTC) and Cable Bahamas have been contracted by the government to provide fibre-optic services to schools across the country over the course of the next academic year.

He said, “that’s 172 schools. That would be followed by a contract to Walker’s Industries for Wi-Fi and Internet services throughout those same schools which means, as was announced by myself in the House of Assembly, that come the end of June 2019; the entire educational establishment will be 100 per cent digitized.”

To facilitate new age learning, the minister says that primary and pre-primary students along with their teachers and teachers’ aids will receive tablets.

He said, “we’re very happy about that. It is a commitment of approximately six million dollars by the government to ensure that our students and teachers are in 21st century capability from a technological standpoint.”

Laptops, he said, will also be introduced in graduated stages over the next school year.