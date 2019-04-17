Health Minister Dr. Duane Sands has refuted claims that an Executive Board member of the Bahamas Doctors’ Union (BDU) was terminated without warning. Instead, he says, the doctor’s contract was not renewed and that there is nothing unlawful about it

“Nobody was terminated. I’m aware of a person whose contract was not renewed, but certainly they were not terminated. Certainly, it was nothing unlawful,” Dr. Sands said.

Last Friday, BDU President, Dr. Melisande Bassette claimed that the “termination” of the doctor, who was not identified, followed continuous harassment from a Public Hospitals Authority supervisor, that began almost a year ago.

When asked by this Journal about those claims, the Minister denied such, and added that those in leadership positions ought to be careful of how and what they speak.

“I think when we’re in positions of authority and responsibility, we ought to be very careful with the language that we use and to make unsubstantiated allegations, even when we may feel strongly about something. It is very, very important that when we are in leadership that we are careful of the language we use.

I absolutely categorically do not agree that he is not being harassed,” Dr. Sands said.

Asked about the possibility of the doctor’s expired contract being renewed, Dr. Sands said that the doctor can resubmit an application.

“Well, I’m sure he could apply for anther contract, but two parties would have to agree the terms of a contract.

“But once a contract has completed, course neither party is obliged to renew the contract,” Dr. Sands said.

The doctor’s union has since called on the Prime Minister and the Minister of Health to address the issue and promised that they are prepared to do whatever it takes to have the issue solved.