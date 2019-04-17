The General Manager of BAHAMIX, Ryan Rahming informed the general public yesterday that the paving of Milo Butler Highway will commence on Tuesday, April 23rd, 2019 at 9:30 am – 2:30 pm daily and will continue for 12 working days.

Mr. Rahming says that the Ministry of Public Works/Bahamix will be carrying out the previously scheduled Road Preparatory and Paving Works for the highway and the resurfacing the highway will extend from Milo Butler Roundabout to the Fire Trail Roundabout. Consequently, north and southbound traffic will be subjected to a lane closure (at intervals) for the duration of the works.

Provisions will be made where and when necessary. Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible and to be aware of and acknowledge the posted traffic paving signs in the area.

Bahamix apologizes for the delay in the start of the paving works for Milo Butler Highway due to unforeseen circumstances and any inconvenience caused to the general public. Bahamix in conjunction with the Civil Designs Section of the Ministry of Public Works was forced to alter resurfacing timeline.