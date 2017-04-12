Celebrating Occupational Therapy Month and recognizing the hard work and accomplishments of one of its staff, the Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre (SRC) in conjunction with the Bahamas Technical and Vocational Institute (BTVI) offered one of SRC’s dedicated, long serving employees, Ruth Bowe-Dean with a well-deserved scholarship.

Mrs. Bowe-Dean, who founded SRC’s beauty salon over 30 years ago, was recently recognized for her years of service and awarded a $500 scholarship to complete a barbering course at BTVI.

The Professional Development Course (PDC) presentation was made by BTVI’s Associate Vice President of Fund Development, Alicia Thompson, during a ceremony for Occupational Therapy Month, which recognized the hardworking and dedicated staff members.

During the month of April, Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre will join with occupational therapy professionals, advocates and clients around the world, as they celebrate the centennial anniversary of the establishment of the occupational therapy profession.

Occupational Therapy is a health discipline that aims to promote health by enabling people to perform meaningful and purposeful activities, from helping with stress management to learning life skills.

Each year in April, occupational therapists, occupational therapy assistants, and students in practice, education, research, and science host a month long celebration showcasing the importance of Occupational Therapy.

On hand at the scholarship presentation were Acting Hospital Administrator, Ruth Albury; BTVI’s Associate Vice President of Fund Development, Alicia Thompson; Sandilands’ Senior Attendant, Ruth Bowe-Dean; Director of Rehabilitative Services at the Public Hospitals Authority, Heather Hanlan and Senior Assistant Hospital Administrator, Lisa Deveaux.