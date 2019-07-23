Notorious businessman Rudolph King, also known as â€˜Rudy Kingâ€™, who was previously indicted on fraud charges, was back in court yesterday and charged with five counts of fraud by false pretense and five counts of money laundering.

It is alleged that between June 13, 2012 and March 5, 2015, King obtained cash in the amount of $632,416 by means of false pretense from the Post Office Savings Bank.

Further, during that time he allegedly intended to disguise or conceal.

Magistrate Derence Rolle-Davis told King he was not at liberty to grant him bail, but he could apply for bail in the Supreme Court.

Kingâ€™s Attorney Damien Gomez, QC, in turn told the court an application was already sent to the Supreme Court as he was trying to prevent his client from spending an unnecessary night at The Bahamas Department of Corrections.

Kingâ€™s trial is slated for November 4 – 22.

Back in 2014, a United States court indicted King on 23 counts including mail fraud, wire fraud and aggravated identity theft in a scheme to defraud.



According to the indictment, King created fictitious corporations that he then used to create merchant accounts with credit card processors.

