Shaquille Bethel Hamilton, 26, appeared in the Magistrateâ€™s Court on Monday where he was charged with four traffic offences including a recent fatality.

Hamilton, a resident of Yellow Elder, is accused of killing by reckless driving which resulted in the death of a female passenger.

According to police, the incident took place on June 14 shortly after 4 a.m. when he was driving with a female passenger.

Police said he lost control of the vehicle in the north bound lane on Sir Milo Butler Highway and collided into a tree before rolling into a ditch.

Paramedics pronounced the passenger dead and the driver was transported to hospital and was listed in stable condition.

Hamilton was also charged with driving without third party insurance and moving a vehicle without the ownerâ€™s, Sharlice Strachan, permission.

He pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Bail was set at $9,000 and he is scheduled to return to court on October 1.

