A suspect was arraigned yesterday for a nearly two-year-old murder.

Wendell Rolle, 22, appeared before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt facing the charge of murder for unlawfully causing the death of Wellington Roberts in 2015.

The particulars are that on December 10, 2015, Roberts of Moore Avenue, was riding his bicycle in the area of Miami and Homestead Streets when a male shot him twice in the chest, before fleeing on foot.

He later died in hospital.

At the time of his death, Roberts was recently released on bail for an offence and was being monitored by an ankle bracelet.

Rolle was represented by Keion Maynard.

He was denied bail and was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Corrections until August 24 when the prosecution will proceed with a Voluntary Bill of Indictment.