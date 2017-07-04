Categorized | National News

Duo Charged With Armed Robbery

Two suspected armed robbers were arraigned before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson Pratt yesterday.

Andrew Pyfrom, 25, and 22-year-old Leander Bell Jr. were both were charged with armed robbery.

The particulars are that on June 29 the pair armed with a handgun robbed Issamae Davis of a Dooney and Bourke handbag valued at $300, a Samsung note phone valued at $400, one Bahamian passport, one NIB smart card and a 2005 Chevy Equinox jeep valued at $9,500.

The pair was not required to enter a plea and denied bail.

Pyfrom was further charged with dishonestly receiving a Juventus smartphone.

They were remanded to the Bahamas Department of Corrections until August 24 where the prosecution will proceed with a Voluntary Bill of Indictment.

