Garden Hills Member of Parliament (MP) Brensil Rolle has been promoted to Minister of Public Service and National Insurance, the position he was formerly state minister for.

According to Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis, the decision was made so that personal focus could be placed in other necessary areas.

“That will give me more time to act in in my capacity as CEO overlooking and overseeing the Cabinet. It will also give me the opportunity to spend one day per month in the Office of the Prime Minister in Abaco and one day per month in the Office of the Prime Minister in Grand Bahama,” he said yesterday during his tour of Atlantis.

“So it allows me to deal with matters in those particular locations so they do not necessarily have to be brought to New Providence. So it’s a one stop shop.”

Mr. Rolle’s appointment comes just a day before appointments to statutory boards and committees were revealed.

Some of those appointments include Bahamas Harvest Pastor Mario Moxey and former Commissioner of Police Reginald Ferguson to the Advisory Committee on The Prerogative of Mercy which will be chaired by National Security Minister Marvin Dames.

Farm Road MP Reece Chipman will serve as chairman of The Antiquities Monuments and Museum Board.

Patrick Ward, chairman of The Bahamas Mortgage Corporation. Desmond Edwards, chairman of The Bahamas National Commission for UNESCO, Darnell Osbourne, chairman of The Bahamas Power and Light (BPL) and Ray Winder, chairman of The Bahamas Trade Commission.

More appointments include, Wayne Aranha, chairman of Bank of The Bahamas (BOB), veteran broadcaster Mike Smith, chairman of The Broadcasting Corporation, former Christian Council President Ranford Patterson as Cable Bahamas chairman and Former FNM MP Kenyatta Gibson as Gaming Board chairman.

There are 104 boards and the appointees will serve from period July 1 of this year to June 20, 2018 unless otherwise indicated.

The full list of appointees can be found in yesterday’s Bahama Journal.