Following the apprehension of 66 Haitian migrants two days ago, the Royal Bahamas Defence Force (RBDF) apprehended an additional 124 migrants on Tuesday afternoon off Galloway Cay, Long Island.

This number now brings the total number of migrants apprehend in three days to 190.

The group is made up of 179 males and 11 females.

“A boarding team from HMBS Cascarilla, commanded by Lieutenant Commander Clinton Johnson, boarded and searched a Haitian sailing sloop,” a RBDF statement said.

“Both groups of migrants were transported onto the Defence Force craft HMBS Rolly Gray, and brought to the capital shortly after 11a.m. Wednesday. They were turned over to immigration officials for further processing.”

According to the RBDF, this is the fourth migrant vessel that has been apprehended in Bahamian waters for the month of July.

“On the 15th of this month, a joint operation by the Royal Bahamas Defence Force and Bahamas immigration officials resulted in the apprehension of 64 migrants on Ragged Island and on July 3rd, a total of 69 Haitian migrants were apprehended on the Great Bahama Bank by HMBS Lignum Vitae,” the statement said.

“The Royal Bahamas Defence Force remains committed to protecting the territorial integrity of The Bahamas and keeping our borders secured.”