Bain and Grants Town Member of Parliament (MP) Travis Robinson bashed the former Christie administration for “dropping the ball” in tourism, especially for its handling of Baha Mar.

Alluding to the whole Baha Mar debacle, the 22-year-old MP charged that the former government, instead of successfully assisting in resolving the issue, looked out for its own interests.

“It is imperative that we take good care of this industry for a more prosperous Bahamas. All Bahamians need to understand the important role tourism plays in our economy,” said Mr. Robinson.

“That is why it is disheartening that when it came to negotiating the largest tourism related deals that this nation has ever seen the previous administration so badly dropped the ball, not just when it came to ensuring that a solution was agreed upon in a timely manner, but also in the way it allowed the prospects of personal gain to triumph the goal of national development.

“Conflict of interest abounded and it was all done with an utter disregard for transparency and respect for the Bahamian people.

“What makes this so sad is that the Baha Mar resort is such a promising development for this nation. Initial projections indicate the kind of economy boosting impact Baha Mar was estimated to have, contributing over 3,000 jobs for Bahamians from all income brackets while projected to make up over 10 percent of our GDP.”

Meanwhile, the Bain and Grants MP said this new government’s desire is to take the country’s number one industry to another level.

He is hoping the new government will work with the resort to ensure its full launch.

Mr. Robinson further noted that in order to maintain a successful tourism industry, the country must continue to offer all that is uniquely Bahamian.