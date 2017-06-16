Halted traffic and malfunctioning traffic lights described the streets of the New Providence yesterday afternoon as a result of an island-wide outage.

Bahamas Power and Light Company (BPL) began restorations just before 3 p.m.

The power company in a statement reported that initial observations indicated that a cable fault was responsible for the system failure.

At that time the company promised to carry out a complete investigation once the system had become stabilized.

BPL apologized to its customers and assured them that the company “is working to find immediate solutions to the problem and long term strategies to prevent a reoccurrence.”