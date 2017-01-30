Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) Chairman Bradley Roberts has indicated that the nine former Free National Movement members that pledged support for the PLP may be a precursor of things to come.

Calvin Farquharson, Ivoine Ingraham, Peter Carey, Kingston Brown, Wellington Smith along with former FNM MPs Anthony Miller, Lester Turnquest, Byron Woodside and Algernon Allen all came out and publicly endorsed the governing party and expressed their support for Prime Minister Perry Christie at the PLP’s convention last week.

Mr. Roberts, appearing as a guest on the JCN Television/Radio program “Jones and Co” said that he expects more FNMs to join the governing party.

“The members of the Free National Movement that has thrown their support behind Prime Minister Christie and the party which was headed by Algernon Allen and they came out in great numbers and my information is that we are to expect additional members of the Free National Movement to join up with the Progressive Liberal Party,” Mr. Roberts said.

South and Central Abaco MP Edison Key was also present at last week’s convention, the former PLP MP told reporters during this time that he was done with the Free National Movement and it’s leader Dr. Hubert Minnis.

To this, Mr. Roberts said Mr. Key has very close ties with the party and can do as he pleases.

“Edison Key is a long standing supporter of the PLP, and left us because of some minor matter and now finds himself with the Free National Movement and hiccups developed there. Now, he appears to be in “No Man’s Land” and the natural thing is to gravitate to your home base.

“He was a Stalwart Councilor and once you’re a stalwart councilor, you’re one for life so he could come and go as he wish,” Mr. Roberts said.

This week, Free National Movement Leader Dr. Hubert Minnis responded to the departures by saying “The PLP is grasping for straws”, adding the PLP is drowning and they found FNMs who were willing to go with them.