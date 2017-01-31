The Bahamas has been tapped to host a symposium for Small Island Developing States (SIDS) under the theme “Implementing the 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda in Small Island Developing States Equipping public institutions and mobilizing partnerships.”

The announcement was made yesterday in a press conference held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Minister of State for Investments Khaalis Rolle said the conference comes at the perfect time, as the implementation of sustainable development goals has been one of the key ambitions of the Government of The Bahamas, so as to ensure a prosperous future for all Bahamians.

“We are happy to offer our support in the hosting of this event, as the work being done by the Office of the Prime Minister to draft a National Development Plan was already linked to Small Island Development Goals.

“Implementing the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development adopted by The Bahamas in September 2015 is crucial for the development of The Bahamas.

“The agenda defines a common set of 17 Sustainable Development Goals and 169 accompanying targets for countries including The Bahamas to realize by 2030 with the purpose being to provide countries with guidance to encourage them to create policies which promote inclusive growth with job creation and decent work for all,” Mr. Rolle said.

The symposium is expected to provide a platform for representatives from countries and organizations around the world including The Bahamas, to learn from each other by exchanging experiences and lessons on several key areas.

The three-day event is jointly hosted by the Government of The Bahamas with the support of the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs (UNDESA).

The agenda first came about at the United Nations Summit held in New York In September 2015, when world leaders adopted a roadmap to for the sustainable development of all countries over the next 15 years.