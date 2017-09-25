Progressive Liberal Party Chairman Bradley Roberts said he feels in hindsight the former administration’s decision to hire PowerSecure to manage Bahamas Power and Light (BPL) was a good one.

His comments came last Friday, while he appeared as a guest on Love 97’s radio program “On Point.”

“We brought in PowerSecure because of the dilemma that occurred because of the changing scenes in the distribution and the generation of electricity,” Mr. Roberts said.

“The decision was taken that management was needed to be taken to a next level and experts were needed to be brought in.

“As to whether they were the right people to select or not, I don’t know, but I am satisfied that they went through the process of public tendering.

Despite this, the PLP chairman also added that he believes Bahamians are well equipped to manage the utility provider themselves.

“We have invested extensively in training of Bahamians in electrical generation, telecommunication and water and sewage. Our people are well equipped in those areas,” he said.

Mr. Roberts’ comments came as the government announced last week the termination of its relationship with PowerSecure.

Minister of Works Desmond Bannister made the revelation to the business community during a “Meet the Minister” Power Breakfast at the British Colonial Hilton.

“In the period ending July 25, 2017, BPL has spent some $9,198,738.68 with PowerSecure. We shall have much time to reflect on the value of this investment,” said Mr. Bannister.

He added, “Whilst PowerSecure undoubtedly meant well, there is much to be said for cultural knowledge. Placing an otherwise successful entity in the midst of an alien culture generally operates to the detriment of both.

Edison Sumner, the Bahamas Chamber of Commerce and Employers Confederation’s (BCCEC) Chief Executive, has queried the government’s and board’s strategy for BPL going forward, given that the energy monopoly’s problems remained largely the same as those that existed prior to PowerSecure’s March 2016 appointment.

PowerSecure, now a part of Southern Company, had held a five-year operating agreement, which it signed in early 2016. That agreement provided for a maximum $25 million payout.

It was signed in early 2016. Since taking the helm, PowerSecure’s efforts at restructuring the cash-strapped utility provider has been marred by island-wide power outages in the capital and on some Family Islands.

Electricity bills also increased under PowerSecure’s management.