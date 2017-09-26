An eight-year-old boy and a man were shot dead in the Chippingham area yesterday, according to police.

Police said shortly after 5 p.m., they received a report that two males were shot in the Rosebud Road area, off Farrington Road.

Responding officers arrived on the scene and met an adult who had been shot lying on the side of the street.

The officers said they also met an eight-year-old boy in a nearby house who had also been shot.

According to police, the two male victims were rushed to hospital where they later succumbed.

Preliminary reports indicate that the adult male victim was the lone target of the shooting.

Police are searching for a silver van that was seen speeding away from the scene.

Investigations are ongoing.