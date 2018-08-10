The Baptist denomination in the Bahamas in celebration mode, as the Pastor of the historic Bethel Baptist Church, the Reverend Doctor Timothy Stewart has been elected to head the prestigious Progressive National Baptist Convention of the United States.

Rev. Stewart was elected unopposed on Wednesday in the annual convention of the organization in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

He previously served as a Vice President of the Convention.

Rev. Stewart joins a long list of distinguished American Pastors who served as President, including the organization’s founding President, the late Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.



Rev. Stewart is the first non U S citizen to be so elected.



Lisa Bethel, daughter of George and Patricia Bethel and another Bahamian, has been chosen as the First Assistant Secretary Elect.



Rev Stewart officially takes office on Friday, 10 August when he is expected to reveal his Strategic Plan for the next 4 years. The headquarters of the organization is Washington D.C.



He has pastored Bethel on Meeting Street from 1982, succeeding Rev. Wellington Johnson and the late Reverend Dr. H. W. Brown.

