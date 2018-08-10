Categorized | National News

Prison Escapees Arraigned

Posted on 10 August 2018. by Jones Bahamas

One of the two men allegedly behind a failed plot to break out of prison this past Friday have racked up more time onto their sentence.

Appearing before Magistrate Kara TurnquestDeveaux yesterday afternoon were 36-year-old, Mario Taylor and 45-year-old Fred Lifaite.

The two were charged with one count each of attempted escape and damage.

Authorities found out about the attempted escape following a routine check of a male dormitory where a hole was discovered in the ceiling above one of the cells.

At last report, the damage to the ceiling has since been repaired.

Taylor who pleaded guilty was sentenced to three years on the escape charge and two for causing damage.

The sentences are to run concurrently.

Meanwhile his escape buddy, Lifaite, pleaded not guilty.

He was remanded until his trial date on October 4, 2018.

Written by Jones Bahamas

View all posts by Jones Bahamas

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Watch JCN Channel 14 Shows

Jcn Channel 14

Sign in now to see your channels and recommendations!

Join Us on Facebook