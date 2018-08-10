One of the two men allegedly behind a failed plot to break out of prison this past Friday have racked up more time onto their sentence.

Appearing before Magistrate Kara Turnquest – Deveaux yesterday afternoon were 36-year-old, Mario Taylor and 45-year-old Fred Lifaite.

The two were charged with one count each of attempted escape and damage.

Authorities found out about the attempted escape following a routine check of a male dormitory where a hole was discovered in the ceiling above one of the cells.

At last report, the damage to the ceiling has since been repaired.

Taylor who pleaded guilty was sentenced to three years on the escape charge and two for causing damage.

The sentences are to run concurrently.

Meanwhile his escape buddy, Lifaite, pleaded not guilty.

He was remanded until his trial date on October 4, 2018.