BY DESTINY JOHNSON

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism Investments and Aviation Chester

Cooper said the country has a great democracy after residents at a town hall meeting

Tuesday night rejected Atlantis’ plans to establish a seaplane operation in Montagu

Bay to facilitate day excursions to the Family Islands.

The plan was for the ferry boat to transport passengers between a floating platform

and an existing dock at the Atlantis marina.

The floating platform would be positioned in Montagu Bay for passenger embarkation

and debarkation.

Following the rejection, the Paradise Island Resort will have to go back to the drawing

board and find a new location for the operation.

Those in attendance found it appalling that the plan for Montagu Bay was even being

considered given that this year, sailing was declared the national sport of the

Bahamas.

Minster cooper told reporters Wednesday morning that this is the reason why we have

public consultations.

“And that is so that we get feedback from all of the stakeholders and the people of the

Bahamas. So, in the wisdom of the framers of the rules and guidelines, we’ve

determined in all of the developments that we undertake that there has to be a public

meeting.

“And we’re not all knowing, none of us are, neither are regulators and therefore we

hear the views of the people.

“Clearly there have been some concerns expressed as it relates to the impact on the

way of life that we undertake on sailing, on beaching, and really the quality of life of

the Bahamian people and that has to be priority number one in all of our

considerations,” the tourism minister said.

According to DPM Cooper, the seaplane operation would add value to the tourism

market, but Atlantis will have to find another location for their project that will have

less impact on the Bahamian people.