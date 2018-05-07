The Department of Agriculture is advising the public on the voluntary recall of eggs produced by Rose Acre Farms Hyde Country Farm.

The Bahamas has been determined by The United States Food and Drug Agency (FDA) as one of the international locations the recalled eggs were distributed.

These eggs sold under multiple brand names include Coburn Farms, Country Daybreak, Food Lion, Glenview, Great Value, Nelms, Sunshine Farms, Publix and Sunups.

The department says the viral image posted on social media purporting that contaminated eggs were being sold by a local retailer.

The department wishes to advise the public that inspectors have reviewed the batch information on the cartons on the shelves and have determined that they are not from the original recall list.

Consumers and retailers should check carton or packing of their eggs for the following:

Plant number P-1065, lot code or Julian date between 011-102, plant number P-1359D, Julian date 048A or 049A, best by dates April 02 and April 03.

Plant numbers and Julian dates are printed on individual boxes, with the Julian date following the plant number for example P-1359D- 048A.

Consumers should not eat any shell eggs from the lots listed and if you have any of the above products you are advised to discard the product or return to their place of purchase.

The department also advises to practice safe food handling and preparation measures.