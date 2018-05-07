Two Haitian males were apprehended in the Southern Bahamas on Friday by members of The Royal Bahamas Defense Force after they failed to produce legal documents.

While on routine patrol, the HMBS Kamalamee, under the command of Senior Lieutenant Valentino Rolle stopped and boarded a 45-foot Haitian sail sloop.

The vessel was approximately 6 nautical miles off the west coast of Great Inagua.

Investigations conducted by the Boarding team revealed a total of five Haitian Nationals were on board. Two of the passengers did not produce the necessary documents to enter the country.

Both passengers along with the Captain of the sloop were subsequently taken into custody and handed over to police and immigration officials in Inagua for further processing.