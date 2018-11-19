The search continues as three teams of divers from the Royal Bahamas Defense Force yesterday conducted another search effort into Pilot Byron Ferguson’s Aztec plane that went down a week and a half ago.

Lieutenant Commander Derek Ferguson told reporters that defense force officers and divers faced a bit of a setback on Saturday due to inclement weather.

He said, “Today, we are conducting out third dive evolution for the day. We commenced with our operations at 6AM with our BDF divers as well as police divers.”

He added, “We continued to search extensively in the east of the last known position for the downed plane, where we located the tail.”

“So far, most of the debris that we have been recovering have been pretty much to the east of the tail position in waters in depths of 80 to 216 feet.”, he said.

Commander Ferguson also said that the team suspects that pieces of that plane may have went off of an underwater cliff.

Commander Shone Pinder added that search efforts continue along the shoreline with foot and mobile patrols.

He also assured the public, family, friends, and loved ones of pilot Ferguson that efforts will continue for as long as it takes.

He said, “We will continue to search. We will be comprehensive in our search. We’ll be methodical in our search, and we’ll be deliberate in our search.”

Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis also chimed in on the incident saying that he has planned to order “a full review by competent experts of the protocols, procedures and agencies involved in air accident response and investigations in The Bahamas, including any systemic or structural problems.”

He added, “The report by these experts will be shared with the public once completed. The Government will examine the report and make any necessary changes to air disaster response in our country.”

The Prime Minister added that he will not comment any further until the reports are done.