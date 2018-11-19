Categorized | National News

Cutlass Wielding Attacker Killed By Police

Posted on 19 November 2018. by Jones Bahamas

A male who was shot by police on Fox Hill Road  on Thursday succumbed to his injuries in hospital on Friday.

The man whose identity has still not yet been revealed by police was shot by a police officer when he feared for his partner’s life. 

According to reports, on Thursday shortly after 1pm, two officers responded to a disturbance at a residence on Fox Hill Road.  

As officers attempted to defuse the situation, the cutlass wielding  man allegedly  attacked one of them causing injuries to him. 

Police further state that  the “a second officer being in fear for the life of his partner, discharged his service weapon, injuring the male”. Both the injured man and officer were transported to hospital where the man died. 

The Officer who was injured,  has been treated for his injuries and discharged from hospital. 

This investigation has now been handed over to the official  Coroner.

In other crime news, Police are  also appealing to the public to come forward with any information they may have that can assist them with a hit and run incident. 

According to police, a video circulating on social media,  shows a man being struck by a vehicle which did not remain on scene. 

The male is in hospital in serious condition. Traffic Department of RBPF is investigating this incident. 

Police in Eleuthera are investigating a stabbing incident, which left an adult male with serious injuries. A resident of Rock Sound, Eleuthera is  in police custody in connection with that incident.  

Police on the island say that on Saturday, 17th November, shortly after 1:00am, two men were at a nightclub in the settlement of Rock Sound  when they got into an altercation. 

The  violence  escalated when one of the men produced a sharp object, stabbing the other about the body. 

The injured man was taken to the local clinic and later airlifted to New Providence in serious condition. 

Police took the 37 year old male resident of Rock Sound into custody in connection with the incident. 

Investigations are ongoing.

