Ragged Island is slated for a major facelift following the devastation left behind from Hurricane Irma back in September 2017, according to Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis last night.

In his prime time address, Dr. Minnis announced that the reconstruction of the island’s public infrastructure, including the construction of a new school and teachers’ duplex at a cost of $2 million, a new clinic at $2.5 million, the construction of an Administrator’s office, post office, and court room also at $2.5 million , and the construction of a police station and accommodations for officers at a cost of $1 million.

The prime minister said, “I’m also pleased to announce that candidates have been shortlisted to participate in the Request for Proposal process for a solar generation facility in Ragged Island.

“The RFP is expected to be published soon, barring any unforeseen circumstances, the current projection for the completion of such a facility is expected by year’s end.”

