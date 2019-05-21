Police are investigating a plane crash which occurred on yesterday at Staniel Cay, Exuma.

Shortly after 10:00 am, Police on Staniel Cay received a report that a plane had crashed at the airport. Upon arrival at location, Officers discovered that a white 402 Cessna twin engine aircraft Registration CH6AAL had crashed into a chain link fence as it attempted to land. No one was injured.

This matter will be referred to the Department of Civil Aviation for further investigation.

Police are seeking the Publicâ€™s help in locating a Juvenile female who has been reported missing by family members.

Missing is Angel Knowles of 10 Kendall Avenue, South Beach. Angel reportedly left home just before 9:000 pm on Sunday, May 19th, 2019 and has not been seen or heard from since.

She is described as being 5 ft 3-4 in tall, slim build with light brown complexion.

Anyone knowing Angelâ€™s whereabout is asked to contact the Police at 919 or 911Crime Stoppers at 328-TIPS (8477), or the Central Detective Unit at 52-9991/2.