The Water and Sewerage Corporation has recently purchased an Auro plant for Ragged Island scheduled to be installed some time this week.

This plant will address the drawn out water issues on Ragged Island. WSC Chairman Adrian Gibson said that the people of Ragged Island’s water issues will be restored when questioned on the status of recovery efforts.

Mr. Gibson said the government, through WSC, had put all the pieces in motion necessary for the successful installation of the new reverse osmosis plant by next week.

The Island’s original plant was destroyed along with the majority of the island after Hurricane Irma barreled through a number of islands last year.

In the aftermath of the devastating hurricane, the island was declared uninhabitable by the government.

Before the storm, the plants DBOO contract was granted monthly, therefore the Auro Plant facilitate reverse osmosis in an effort to give residents potable water.

Mr. Gibson said, “that a temporary plant only provided a limited supply to the island’s reduced population. That limited supply was only about 700 gallons per dayas opposed to 5,000.”

He added that the invitation of the contract arose because there is an effort on the part of the Corporation to use eco-friendly technologies, to follow clear policies and to ensure the Corporation gets the best to advance it.

He added that this was the best option with regard to cost effectiveness.