The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) revealed this week that there is a rise in post traumatic stress disorder and depression among Grand Bahama residents post Hurricane Dorian.

“Dr. Gregory Swann says that they are about 90 percent completed in their mental and emotional assessment of all government employees post Hurricane Dorian,” NEMA explained in a statement.

“The next step, he said, is to begin carrying out individual counselling sessions with about 10 percent of those already evaluated.”

According to NEMA, Dr. Swann said the concerns and challenges that have begun to arise include a high rise in depression, behavioral adjustments and PTSD.

“He said it is necessary to return to individuals expressing these concerns to further evaluate them and offer emotional counseling,” the statement read.

Dr. Swann and a team were assigned to assess all government employees in Grand Bahama who were severely affected by Hurricane Dorian.

NEMA also indicated that unemployment has contributed to depression among Grand Bahama residents.

As the Department of Social Service continues its assessment of the state of homes in Grand Bahama that were affected by Hurricane Dorian, the department’s Assistant Director Paula Marshall said it was discovered that individuals are in a state of depression due to the lack of employment.

“With more people getting word from their employers that the business has been closed, it has increased the number of unemployed people on the island,” Marshall said.

She added that this increase in unemployment has placed a severe strain on the Department of Social Services, as these individuals are seeking assistance from the department.

According to Marshall, the Department of Social Services is close to wrapping up its assessment of homes in West Grand Bahama and will soon return its focus to East Grand Bahama, where work started will be continued.

