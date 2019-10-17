Baha Mar President Grame Davis revealed yesterday that Hurricane Dorian has had a temporary impact on the resort, as September and October has seen a falloff in bookings, resulting in a $10 million loss.

However, Davis is confident that this will only be temporary.

“As far as the long-term outlook, we are now starting to see that gap close between prior years bookings and we’re very confident and optimistic that we’ll get to the end of the hurricane season as no storms are brewing out there now,” Davis said.

“That this will be a past memory in the travelers’ mind and they will understand that The Bahamas is open for business and so is Baha Mar and the other lodging establishments here in New Providence.

“So, we’re very optimistic that we will have a bright season ahead.”

Davis said Baha Mar remains open to adding to the awareness that The Bahamas is still open for business and is committed to supporting the effected islands.