A new report by local law enforcement agencies revealed that a number of prolific offenders are back on the streets.

In a prisoner release report compiled by the Royal Bahamas Police Force and the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services that was obtained by The Bahama Journal, it was revealed that 32 inmates were released from the Department of Corrections just last week between August 7 and August 11.

It was revealed that 38 percent of all released inmates were released on bail, while the remaining 62 percent of inmates were released after serving their sentences at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.

A further breakdown revealed 29 males and three females as a part of numbers.

Seventeen of these offenders committed Series 1 offences that include armed robbery, unlicensed firearm possession, possession of dangerous drugs, and sexual offences.

Of the 32 released, nine of the offenders had committed what the report termed as major offences, three of which being murder and manslaughter.

These include 56-year-old Donna Vasyli, who was granted $250,000 bail ahead of her retrial over the murder of her husband noted podiatrist Philip Vasyli.

Also, 25-year-old Edline Severe was released on bail concerning the murder charge concerning the January 2, 2014 shooting death of Deon Brown.

Many of the offenders have been incarcerated numerous times, in some cases being jailed up to 14 times.

Due to the recent spike in serious crime, there have been calls for stricter legislation in regards to bail and prolific offenders.

Minister of National Security Marvin Dames last month said the Minnis administration will be moving a series of bills through parliament very shortly” in an effort to “improve the efficiency of justice in the country, adding that the government must improve the efficiency of justice and maybe that will mitigate against persons going out on bail.