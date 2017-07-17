Frustrated employees of the General Post Office are back on the job after wading through three feet of water and a malfunctioning air conditioning system.

According to Bahamas Public Services Union (BPSU) President John Pinder, while the pipes have been fixed, the air conditioning system remains dysfunctional.

Meantime, there have been some adjustments made to the workers’ schedule until there is a greater resolve.

“What they have decided to do is introduce two new shifts; because after 11 a.m. it gets really hot in the building due to no air conditioning. So the persons who are sorting the mail will come in at seven in the morning when it’s cool. They will sort mail until 10 a.m.,” Mr. Pinder explained.

“There’s another shift that will come in at 8 a.m. and they will sort mail until 11:30 a.m.”

The BPSU president in an interview with The Bahama Journal on Friday said the government is reconsidering the initial plan of relocating the General Post Office to the Town Centre Mall.

Mr. Pinder offered advice to the customers of the East Hill Street establishment.

“Maybe the banks can advise their clients to pick up their debit and credit cards from the bank rather than sending them to the mail because it takes a long time for them to receive their debit and credit card,” Mr. Pinder said.

“For the utilities companies, even BTC and Cable Bahamas, it would be best if they arrange with the post office to have their mail sorted before they deliver them.

“What happens is with the present system is, they send all the mail to the post office, then will sort them and send them to Fox Hill, Carmichael Road, Cable Beach and South Beach.

“If the persons sending the mail can say this batch is for Carmichael, this is for South Beach, it makes it that much easier for the post office staff under these conditions until services are restored back to normal.”

Employees have been complaining for years about the hazardous conditions of the working environment.