Workers at the Bahamas General Post Office are enraged once again as they began their morning yesterday with a building power outage and the backup generator needing batteries to function. They sat outside the building, along the walls and chairs while waiting for further information by the authorities from Bahamas Power and Light ( BPL) and the Ministry of Works.

The Post Office workers were said to have been at work from 7AM with no power and given the go ahead to leave by 11AM if there was no change in the situation. One employee said, “our concerns have been known and voiced”, while another said, “our concerns are centered round water leaking from the roof in some areas of the building. With a new location said to be underway, steps to better the work environment for workers at the post office have not been taken and workers have had enough.”

Acting Post Master, Jennifer Johnson said that work on the new building site is ongoing, so until that is completed they will all do as much as they can where they are now.

The building had major issues before, such as mold, rat infestation, leaking roofs and air conditioning problems.

Assistant Post Officer, Maybelline Miller said that the building superintendent gave notice that the building’s power shut off on Saturday as well. Even though a new building is underway, she said workers need a safe and comfortable work environment for now and they do not have one. The general post office is said to close at 2pm every day, rather than 5pm because of the working conditions.