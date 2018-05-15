Categorized | National News

POST OFFICE PLAGUED WITH POWER OUTAGE

Workers at the Bahamas General Post Office  are  enraged once again as they began their morning yesterday  with a building power outage and the backup generator needing batteries to function. They  sat  outside the building, along the walls and chairs while waiting for further information  by the authorities from Bahamas Power and Light ( BPL) and the Ministry of Works.

The  Post Office workers  were said to have been at work from 7AM with no power and given the go ahead to leave by 11AM  if there was no change in the situation.  One  employee  said, “our concerns have been known and voiced”, while  another  said, “our concerns are centered round water leaking from the roof in some areas of the building. With a new location said to be underway, steps to better the work environment for workers at the post office have not been taken and workers have had enough.”

Acting Post Master, Jennifer Johnson said that work  on the new building site is ongoing, so until that is completed they will all do as much as they can where they are now. 

The building  had major issues   before, such as   mold, rat infestation, leaking roofs and air conditioning  problems.   

Assistant Post Officer, Maybelline Miller  said that the building superintendent gave notice that the building’s power    shut  off on Saturday as well. Even though a new building is underway, she said  workers need a safe and comfortable work environment for now and they do not have one. The general post office is said to close at 2pm every day, rather than 5pm because of the working  conditions.  

