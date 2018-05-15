Police in Abaco are investigating a shooting incident that has left a male with non-life threatening injuries.

Reports are that on Sunday, shortly before 12midnight, police received information of gunshots fired in the area of a business establishment on Don McKay Boulevard. Officers responded and further investigation revealed that the victim was shot while in the parking lot of that establishment.

The male, who received a gunshot wound to the left arm, was taken to the Marsh Harbor Clinic by a private vehicle, and was seen by doctor and is listed in stable condition.

In Crime out of Grand Bahama, Police there are seeking the public’s assistance in locating the culprits, who robbed a business establishment on East Sunrise Highway.

Shortly before 2:00am on Sunday, police were called to a business establishment on East Sunrise Highway that was reportedly held up and robbed by two men armed with firearms.

They then robbed the establishment of an undetermined amount of cash before making good their escape on foot.

Police are actively investigating these matters and are appealing to the general public for any information that they can give, to call them at telephone numbers 350-3107 thru 12, 911/919 or contact the nearest police station.