Condolences have been received from a wide cross-section of the public by the family of former Cabinet Minister and Member of Parliament, Phenton Neymour, who died yesterday.

Mr. Neymour, had been battling colon cancer since 2014.

Yesterday, The Journal spoke with one of Neymour’s former cabinet colleagues, Attorney General, Carl Bethel, who remembered him as a true FNM.

“He’s a fallen soldier; he was a fierce, passionate, committed FNM,” he said.

“He was an excellent Minister in his day. He served honorably, he served well.

“He will be sorely missed.”

Health Minister, Dr. Duane Sands, hailed his good friend as a phenomenal and towering figure in politics; a good man.

“I would have had an opportunity to speak to him a number of times over the past few weeks, and to see his strength, even against incredible odds, was refreshing,” he said.

“I benefitted a lot from his advice and his friendship, and I think that the country is a little worst off now with his loss.

“I think we should all appreciate the contributions that he’s made, the passion that he brought to the fight and to offer condolences to his family, to his wife, to his children and to all of his loved ones.”

Cabinet office also extended its condolences following Neymour’s passing.

On the other side of the political divide, was a statement from Opposition Deputy, Chester Cooper, the MP for Exuma and Ragged Island MP.

It’s a constituency Neymour had hoped to represent in the 2017 general election.

In fact, Mr. Cooper said the two often joked about perhaps seeing each other on the political battlefield meeting.

“He loved Exuma the way I do,” said Mr. Cooper; “I considered him a friend.”

The PLP MP added that he knew of his friend’s illness for some time and that he hoped and prayed for the best, but it was not to be, and that he will not be forgotten.

Neymour was a member of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, where he served as the local president.

He was an exceptional engineer, a sportsman and a community builder.

The former cabinet minister was elected to the House of Assembly in 2007 as the representative for the South Beach Constituency.

In 2007, he was appointed State Minister of Public Utilities and in 2008 State Minister for the Environment.

Neymour was also an active trade unionist, serving for nine years as President of the Water and Sewerage Corporation’s Management Union and six years as Assistant Secretary General of The BahamasTrade Union Trade Congress.

He was responsible for the official recognition of the Water & Sewerage Corporation Management Union and will be remembered for the realization of its first industrial agreement.

Mr. Neymour was also actively involved with Bahamian youth as sponsor and advisor to youth programmes, like the Junior Achievers, Vice President of the Bahamas Primary School Student of the Year Foundation; and as coach in the Freedom Farm Baseball League.