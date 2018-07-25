There are 25 confirmed clinical cases of conch poisoning with 15 fitting the description and awaiting laboratory data, according to Health Minister Dr. Duane Sands.

​Dr. Sands also clarified that some individuals may have had a milder version of the condition which would not require them to visit the hospital.

​He said, “I continue to say that this is really a preventable problem, and so to the vendors; you have to wash the conch in fresh water.”

​He added, “to the patrons, I would say to make sure that if you consume raw conch that you insist that it is washed in fresh water, and a good idea would be to make sure particularly if you are at a stall where you can see the conch being prepared.”

​As the summer intensifies, vibrio parahaemolyticus, the scientific name behind conch poisoning, is expected to worsen according to Dr. Duane Sands.

​The outbreak initially kicked off earlier this month with just four cases on record.

​Dr. Sands said that the ministry intends to conduct educational sessions with vendors on the movement forward.

​Dr. Sands told the Journal that some vendors believe that the ministry’s “scientific proclamation” is nonsense.

​If vendors continue to disobey the ministry’s recommendation, the minister said, punitive action may be considered.

​This means that if a facility does not have running water, they may not bel allowed to sell raw conch.