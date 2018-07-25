There are 25 confirmed clinical cases of conch poisoning with 15 fitting the description and awaiting laboratory data, according to Health Minister Dr. Duane Sands.
Dr. Sands also clarified that some individuals may have had a milder version of the condition which would not require them to visit the hospital.
He said, “I continue to say that this is really a preventable problem, and so to the vendors; you have to wash the conch in fresh water.”
He added, “to the patrons, I would say to make sure that if you consume raw conch that you insist that it is washed in fresh water, and a good idea would be to make sure particularly if you are at a stall where you can see the conch being prepared.”
As the summer intensifies, vibrio parahaemolyticus, the scientific name behind conch poisoning, is expected to worsen according to Dr. Duane Sands.
The outbreak initially kicked off earlier this month with just four cases on record.
Dr. Sands said that the ministry intends to conduct educational sessions with vendors on the movement forward.
Dr. Sands told the Journal that some vendors believe that the ministry’s “scientific proclamation” is nonsense.
If vendors continue to disobey the ministry’s recommendation, the minister said, punitive action may be considered.
This means that if a facility does not have running water, they may not bel allowed to sell raw conch.