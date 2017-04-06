Duplications and incorrect information are just a few of the issues the Parliamentary Registrar’s Office says it has had to tackle over the last several days with just days left before Parliament is dissolved and Bahamians ready themselves cast their votes in the upcoming election.

Stating his disappointment about the issues most recently is Free National Movement (FNM) Deputy Leader Peter Turnquest.

In an interview with the Bahama Journal yesterday, Mr. Turnquest says the news is unsettling.

“I think that it’s unfortunate that we’ve had so many difficulties with the registration this process this year,” he said.

“From the late start to the duplicates that we’ve seen on the registration and the registration in the correct constituencies and other reported inconsistencies through this process.”

The Deputy leader however noted that the issues are not irreparable.

“We are certainly hopeful that we will be able to have a free and fair election. I know that the registration department is trying their best,” he said.

“They have had their challenges but at the end of the say, we trust they are professionals and they will do their best to insure that the processes where everyone is able to vote will be able to vote and will be able to vote in the constituencies where they reside.”

Meantime, Democratic National Alliance (DNA) Leader Branville McCartney however sees the most recent discrepancies as a plot by the PLP.

“My response is simple. The PLP are trying to steal the elections,” he said.

“We know that as a fact and the PLP has realized that they are losing this race, they have been a dismal government, a complete failure.”

The comments came during the Mr. McCartney’s reveal of his possible shadow cabinet ministers.

Despite the criticisms, Parliamentary Commissioner Sherlyn Hall says the kinks are being worked out and will be done in time for voting.

“Typographical errors were made and we are proceeding to clean those up as they come to our attention,” he said.

“We collect the stuff manually then key them into the computer but mistakes are made because we are human but once we find the mistakes we correct the mistakes.”

The last day to register is Monday, April 10th as Tuesday, April 11th will see the dissolution of Parliament and the issuance of election writs.

The government has already confirmed that representatives from four international organizations or nations have been invited to observe the upcoming elections.