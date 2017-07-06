After a high-speed chase left one gunman in hospital, Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police Stephen Dean warned criminals that it is not wise to challenge the police.

During a walkabout in the Fox Hill area yesterday, Senior ACP Dean, while speaking to reporters, sent a clear message to prolific offenders and those contemplating committing criminal acts.

“We tell the criminals out there ‘do not challenge the police.’ We are well trained. You are not trained, so, do not challenge the police officers,” Senior ACP Dean said.

He further commented on the high-speed chase, stating that at the time of the report, that came in from the control room, officers were alert and responded quickly.

“We had some significant arrests [last night], that’s why I can tell you that our officers are vigilant and they are out there,” Senior ACP Dean said.

“Shortly after 1 a.m., officers were on patrol when they received an all points bulletin (APB) from the control room, which said that there was a car in the Carmichael Road area with two men inside, believed to have had a firearm in their possession. Officers were up and about, although people say they don’t see police cars, but they were in the right place at the right time.”

According to police reports, there was a high speed chase of a white Toyota Camry that ended at the foot of the Sir Sidney Poitier Bridge where the men crashed and exited the vehicle shooting at the police.

“A search through a number of communities in New Providence, I can tell you that we went with high speed chase, pursued them. They were not going to get out of our sight,” Senior ACP Dean said.

“The chase ended near the Sir Sidney Poitier Bridge where the vehicle crashed and the two men alighted the vehicle, they came out firing at the police and because we are well trained for these occasions, we are a professional force, we know just what to do. Our officers returned fire.

“As a result, one of the suspects was hit. We arrested two of them and we were able to find a handgun in the vehicle and that speaks well to what our officers are doing.”

In a separate incident the same night, around 11 p.m. in the Soldier Road area, an armed robbery occurred where two assailants robbed a woman of her vehicle.

That vehicle, along with the two suspects, was later discovered in the Comfort Street area, according to Senior ACP Dean.