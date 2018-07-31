POLICE are seeking the public’s help in locating two females who have been reported missing by family members.

The first female is 30 year old Lauren Brown of Robinson Road

Brown is described as being about 5’2” tall, slim build with dark brown complexion.

The second female is 16 year old Britney Thelusma of Maxwell Lane

Thelusma is described as being 5’0” tall, slim build with dark complexion. 2

Anyone knowing the where about of these missing females are asked to call the Central Detective Unit at 502-9991/2, crime stoppers at 328-TIPS (328-8477) or the nearest police station.

POLICE INVESTIGATE TWO TRAFFIC FATALITIES

Police in New Providence are investigating two traffic accidents which has left two adult males dead yesterday.

In the first incident, shortly before 3:00am, a male was walking on Carmichael Road in near to Gladstone Road when he was struck by a vehicle, which left the scene. He was transported to hospital in serious condition and later pronounced dead.

In the second incident, shortly before 3:00am, a male was leaving a business establishment on Carmichael Road in the vicinity of Popeye’s Restaurant, when he walked into the path of an approaching vehicle and was struck. He was transported to hospital in serious condition and was later pronounced dead. The diver remained on scene and is assisting with this investigation.

Investigations are being continued by officers from the RBPF Traffic Department.

Police have now identified the male who was killed as a result of a traffic accident which occurred on the Western Road on Sunday as Jeffrey Luna Layosa a 35-year-old of Bueno Retiro Road and formally of the Republic of the Philippines.

SHOOTING VICTIM IDENTIFIED

Police have officially identified the male who was shot and killed on Friday, 27th July, 2018 at Carmichael Road as Kareem Hepburn age 33 of North Eleuthera. Hepburn was in a vehicle with two other men when they were approached by an armed male who opened fire on them, injuring two of them before making good his escape.