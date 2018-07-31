As the government’s August 10th deadline for shanty towns draws near, Bahamas Rights member Michael Smith issued a statement this week pleading with the government to remove the upcoming deadline.

He says, “the government for the people, of the people, has decided a particular type of human is to be disregarded, cast aside, in favor of the preferred humans.”

He added, “this is where it becomes a sucker’s game. It is a sucker’s game to participate in favoring one ‘kind’ of human over another, simply because the winds will change and the ‘type’ of human you are may be the next cherry to be picked and discarded.”

Mr. Smith also said that the function of any government should be to serve the people and protect the people.

He said , “to play favourites, to pick winners and losers, that is the role of the people, yes, the humans of the land. Tribalism, heritage, ethnic composition, how that is dealt with is between the humans of the land. “

He called on the government to “let people live their lives” and allow them to carry on with their day to day routine as long as they abide by the laws of the country.

“The inhumane brutality of what the government plans to do in a mere couple days to a village, a town, a community, is taking us humans so far back that the barbarians of the gilded age would pause and shake their heads in disapproval,”he said.

Mr. Smith recalled a time in the late 1930s when Nazi Germany was in full “bulldozer mode”, and compares the decisions of the government to that of Nazi Germany in the 1930’s.

He said , “it was the pristine art clad homes of wealthy Jews they were raiding and seizing. Here, with the targeting of the Shanty towns, the government is being disgusting – picking on and destroying the communities, the homes, the lives, of the… to be generous, the have-nots. For demolition machinery to churn forward and over people’s homes, while backed by armed government soldiers should be something that all Bahamians are not only opposed to, but will not let occur”

Mr. Smith said the time has come to either “be a decent human and not allow this assault to occur or to turn a blind eye and hope that your ‘not preferred human’ card doesn’t get pulled too soon.”

The government plans to offer affordable lots to Bahamians once these communities are flattened.