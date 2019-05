Police are seeking the Public’s help in locating a juvenile female who has been reported missing by family members yesterday.

The missing juvenile reportedly left home shortly after 4 pm on Tuesday and has not been seen or heard from since.

She is described as being 4ft 4in tall, slim build, with medium brown complexion.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of this juvenile is asked to contact the Police at 919/911, Crime Stoppers at 328-TIPS (8477) or the Central Detective Unit 52-9991-2.