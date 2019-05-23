Categorized | Featured, National News

Davis suggests independent investigators for police shooting

Opposition Leader Phillip Davis is  calling  the  police involved shooting that resulted in the death of three males tragic and worrying, adding that officers should be allowed to defend themselves.

However, Mr. Davis speaking to reporters outside the House of Assembly yesterday suggested that maybe an  independent  investigators  should be brought in  to investigate the matter.

“Maybe  the time has come for them to consider bringing  independent Forensic Crime Investigators to determine the truth in the matter,  because at the end of the day when it comes down to you say and I say,  it does amount  to what I call the concerns. 

“As we always say,  there’s always two sides to an issue.  Then at the end of the day,  it’s still the truth and what is the truth is what we should be getting at,” he said.  

The Opposition Leader further opined that while officers should be able to protect themselves, the conflicting reports as to how the situation unfolded raises eyebrows.

“The killings were tragic and it’s always worrying when the perpetrators of killings appear distinct.

“Anytime that happens,  we ought to raise our eyebrows because as law enforcement officers they are trained in a particular way. 

“Now,  we don’t want Police Officers dead and they ought to be able to protect themselves,  but when you are having competing versions of events in a manner of which this is, it is worrying,” Mr. Davis said.   

On Tuesday National Security Minister Marvin Dames confirmed that this matter would be handled in the Coroner’s Court. 

He added that the situation was an unfortunate,  one and  that by law officers did what they had to do. 

In the days following the incident, there have been growing arguments that the suspects were not armed at the time police stormed the Easter Road home. 

Four adults were on Monday charged in the Magistrate’s Court with two counts of possession of an unlicensed firearm and possession of dangerous drugs with a street value of $23,000.

Meantime,  PLP Chairman Fred Mitchell  is  calling Minister Dames’ comments on Friday’s killing interference in a police matter..

In a statement released yesterday  Mr. Mitchell  said, “we support the police in any legitimate action. The Deputy Commissioner of Police Paul Rolle had already answered appropriately the complaints of the family members, saying to them and the public that the appropriate legal forum to redress complaints of the kind they had was the Coroner’s Court.

“The Minister did not have to open his mouth. He put his big mouth in it and now it is transformed into a political matter in which the public and family may now question whether there was an instruction to the police from the Minister,” he said.

